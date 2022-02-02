Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp’s (NASDAQ:CNTQU) Lock-Up Period Will End on February 7th

Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2’s (NASDAQ:CNTQU) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:CNTQU opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,567,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,860,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,591,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000.

