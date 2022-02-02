ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

ChargePoint stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $9,933,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052 in the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 50,900.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6,635.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

