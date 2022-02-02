Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) is Minerva Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Minerva Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Chase accounts for about 7.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chase by 99.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Chase by 36.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Chase during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Chase in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 112,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,312. The firm has a market cap of $905.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $92.44 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 14.55%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Chase’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $100,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

