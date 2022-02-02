Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $127.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.96. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $136.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after buying an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after buying an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,835,000 after buying an additional 252,213 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,065,000 after buying an additional 79,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,455,000 after buying an additional 66,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

