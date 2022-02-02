Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.70. 15,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,685. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.73 and a 200-day moving average of $248.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.18.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.