Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cheviot Value Management LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $496,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 663,250 shares of company stock worth $104,730,552. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $160.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

