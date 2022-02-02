Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.7% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Stryker stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.65. 4,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,148. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

