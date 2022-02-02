Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Shares Up 1%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25. 417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $25.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.01.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

