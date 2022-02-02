Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $120.00 at Truist Financial

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

NYSE CHD opened at $102.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $104.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $400,010,000. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $78,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

