CIBC Raises Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$61.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.50.

Shares of HDI opened at C$47.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$27.03 and a 1 year high of C$49.34.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.66%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

