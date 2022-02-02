Cigna (CI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cigna (NYSE:CI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Cigna to post earnings of $4.68 per share for the quarter. Cigna has set its FY 2021 guidance at $20.350-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance at $20.35 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cigna to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CI stock opened at $225.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

