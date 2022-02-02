CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CINC opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. CinCor Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

