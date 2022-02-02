Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $101.81 and last traded at $96.97, with a volume of 36176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.

The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.34.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $1,188,684.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 128,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85.

About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

