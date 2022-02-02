Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.02.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cirrus Logic stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

