Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 418,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 34,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 296,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,188,642. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

