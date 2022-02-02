CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $13.03

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.03, but opened at $12.50. CI&T shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on CINT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CI&T Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CI&T stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

