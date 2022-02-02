CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $12.73. CI&T shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 721 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on CINT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Get CI&T alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.