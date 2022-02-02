Citigroup Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 694.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 25,422 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $174,679.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $52,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,387 shares of company stock worth $12,839,492. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

