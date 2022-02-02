Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Azul were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,274,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Azul by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 106,342 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Shares of AZUL opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67. Azul S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

