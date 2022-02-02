Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,494 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 321.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 434.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 55,098 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 182.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 174,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average of $82.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.