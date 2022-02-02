Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 269,930 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after purchasing an additional 263,460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 206,886 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 127,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 111,974 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average of $85.49. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.14 and a 12-month high of $103.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

