Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 127.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

CTXS stock opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $144.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average of $98.28.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.