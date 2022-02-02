Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 4,155 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 822.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of IHI opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.65.

