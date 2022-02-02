Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $253.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.43 and a 200 day moving average of $249.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $268.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.86.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

