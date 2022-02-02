Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $440,786,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $151.62 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.81.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

