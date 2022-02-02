Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 174 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after buying an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 26.6% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 35.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,982,000 after buying an additional 372,618 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $321.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.21 and its 200-day moving average is $318.05. The stock has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $241.88 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

