Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the December 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAAS. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,357,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,720,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cloopen Group by 36,742.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 367,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAAS opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Cloopen Group has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $340.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cloopen Group had a negative return on equity of 66.20% and a negative net margin of 68.36%. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

