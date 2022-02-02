Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

JVA stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. Coffee has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Coffee alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coffee stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Coffee at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.