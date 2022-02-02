Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Gap Down to $11.24

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $10.90. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 394 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.51 million and a P/E ratio of 374.67.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,272,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $2,731,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $73,325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

