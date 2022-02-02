Color Platform Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $521,698.41 and $5.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,466.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.93 or 0.00757828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00245063 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025553 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

