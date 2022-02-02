Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

CMCO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of CMCO opened at $44.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after acquiring an additional 398,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after acquiring an additional 772,739 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

