Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper Sells 4,810 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper sold 4,810 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $331,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $69.57. 359,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,077. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.64.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

