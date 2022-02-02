Comparing Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia -376.75% -71.68% -51.35% Intersect ENT -85.02% -151.36% -30.93%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liquidia and Intersect ENT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Intersect ENT 0 3 0 0 2.00

Liquidia presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Intersect ENT has a consensus target price of $28.28, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Given Liquidia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liquidia is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Volatility and Risk

Liquidia has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liquidia and Intersect ENT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $740,000.00 421.44 -$59.76 million ($0.86) -6.98 Intersect ENT $80.55 million 11.34 -$72.32 million ($2.68) -10.19

Liquidia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT. Intersect ENT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Intersect ENT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liquidia beats Intersect ENT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

