Conceal 1-Day Volume Tops $114,238.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $114,238.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,490.50 or 1.00164750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00073921 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00253088 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00164069 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00326589 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014189 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007412 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001479 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,425,687 coins and its circulating supply is 12,161,050 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

