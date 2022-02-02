CONMED Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CONMED in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the company will earn $3.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.71.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

CNMD opened at $139.32 on Monday. CONMED has a one year low of $111.36 and a one year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.69 and its 200-day moving average is $136.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 39.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $2,156,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

