ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,400 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,514. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.29.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

