Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) fell 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.06. 3,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 285,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
