Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) fell 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.06. 3,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 285,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 721.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 57,309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

