Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.68.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $235.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -785.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.13. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.