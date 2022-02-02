Contrasting STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) & Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 15.67% 22.74% 13.14% Canadian Solar 1.59% 3.55% 0.99%

3.4% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Canadian Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $12.76 billion 3.35 $2.00 billion $2.16 21.82 Canadian Solar $3.48 billion 0.48 $146.70 million $1.17 23.75

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Solar. STMicroelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for STMicroelectronics and Canadian Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 0 5 9 0 2.64 Canadian Solar 1 3 2 0 2.17

STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.58%. Canadian Solar has a consensus price target of $40.83, suggesting a potential upside of 46.94%. Given Canadian Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Risk & Volatility

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Canadian Solar on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment comprises of all dedicated automotive ICs, and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog and MEMS Group segment comprises of low-power high-end analog ICs, smart power products for industrial, computer and consumer markets, touch screen controllers, low power connectivity solutions and metering solutions for smart grid and all MEMS products. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment comprises of general purpose and secure microcontrollers, EEPROM memories, and digital ASICs. The company was founded in June 1987 and is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services. The Energy segment comprises primarily of the development and sale of solar projects, operating solar power projects and the sale of electricity. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

