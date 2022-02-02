Contrasting Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Toyota Motor and Rivian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $256.74 billion 1.07 $21.11 billion $20.81 9.44 Rivian N/A N/A -$1.02 billion N/A N/A

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Toyota Motor and Rivian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rivian 0 4 12 0 2.75

Toyota Motor presently has a consensus target price of $178.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.38%. Rivian has a consensus target price of 133.21, suggesting a potential upside of 91.34%. Given Rivian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rivian is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Toyota Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Rivian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Toyota Motor and Rivian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 10.03% 12.93% 5.17% Rivian N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Rivian on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories. It is also involved in the development of intelligent transport systems. The Financial Services segment offers purchase or lease financing to Toyota vehicle dealers and customers. It also provides retail leasing through lease contracts purchase by dealers. The All Others segment deals with the design and manufacture and sale of housing, telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded by Kiichiro Toyoda on August 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

