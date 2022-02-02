Contrasting VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) & Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Nuvei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -63.51% -85.94% -40.37% Nuvei N/A N/A N/A

17.1% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Nuvei’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.75 million 1.97 -$11.15 million ($0.84) -2.49 Nuvei N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nuvei has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIQ Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VIQ Solutions and Nuvei, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nuvei 0 1 6 0 2.86

VIQ Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.08%. Nuvei has a consensus target price of $126.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.41%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Nuvei.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments. The Technology and Related Revenue segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its proprietary technology. The Technology Services segment offers recording and transcription services. The firm serves the legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, corporate finance, and media industries. The company was founded on November 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

