Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.62% of Gorman-Rupp worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter worth $204,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 6.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 369,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 13.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 148,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Separately, Sidoti lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of GRC opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is currently 59.13%.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.