Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives $96.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

CPA traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $85.09. 1,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Copa will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,498,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth $436,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth $13,125,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Copa by 384.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 17,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

