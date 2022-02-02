Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 345,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,080 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.