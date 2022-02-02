Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of OFC opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,457,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,643,000 after acquiring an additional 500,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,389,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,211,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,618,000 after acquiring an additional 56,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,843 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

