Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of OFC opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,457,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,643,000 after acquiring an additional 500,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,389,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,211,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,618,000 after acquiring an additional 56,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,843 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.