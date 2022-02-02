Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Reaches $33.16 on Major Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $20.44 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for about $33.16 or 0.00085569 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00043967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00116820 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

