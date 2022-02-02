Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter worth $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

