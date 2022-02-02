Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.91 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.75 EPS.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $526.32 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $323.30 and a twelve month high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CACC shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.80.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total transaction of $691,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total value of $17,223,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,384 shares of company stock valued at $34,103,874 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Acceptance stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Credit Acceptance worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

