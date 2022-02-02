Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Cooper Companies worth $27,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,063,000 after buying an additional 442,669 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after buying an additional 306,719 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,014,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,870,000 after buying an additional 123,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO stock opened at $396.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.17 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.66.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.