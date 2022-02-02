Credit Suisse AG Purchases 309,603 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,603 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.91% of Baozun worth $26,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Baozun by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 119,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.01 million, a PE ratio of 445.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.